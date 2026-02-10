Orderly (ORDER) One Day Volume Hits $5.27 Million

Orderly (ORDER) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Orderly has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Orderly has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orderly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orderly alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orderly Profile

Orderly was first traded on August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 998,135,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. The official website for Orderly is orderly.network. Orderly’s official message board is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork.

Buying and Selling Orderly

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 998,135,266.56824347 with 367,334,156.47622881 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.0559006 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,473,206.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orderly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orderly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orderly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orderly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.