Ribbita by Virtuals Price Tops $0.0962 (TIBBIR)

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Ribbita by Virtuals token can now be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbita by Virtuals has a market cap of $96.17 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Ribbita by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ribbita by Virtuals has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ribbita by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @ribbita2012.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Ribbita by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Ribbita by Virtuals is 0.09560711 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,908,623.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.”

