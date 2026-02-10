Succinct Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62.94 Million (PROVE)

Succinct (PROVE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Succinct token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Succinct has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Succinct has a market cap of $62.94 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Succinct

Succinct’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs. The official website for Succinct is www.succinct.xyz. The official message board for Succinct is blog.succinct.xyz.

Succinct Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 0.324886 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $18,752,066.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Succinct directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Succinct should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Succinct using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

