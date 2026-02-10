Keeta Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (KTA)

Keeta (KTA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Keeta has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Keeta token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Keeta has a market cap of $99.25 million and $4.45 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Keeta Token Profile

Keeta launched on March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/. Keeta’s official website is keeta.com.

Buying and Selling Keeta

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 486,438,900.75495493 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.24862725 USD and is down -7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,758,145.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

