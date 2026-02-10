Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

