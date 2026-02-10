Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,569 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 165.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,327,000 after buying an additional 3,233,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,152,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $19,708,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,217,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 20.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,486,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of SIRI opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Featured Articles

