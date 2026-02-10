SP Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $324.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and Cloud strength — Alphabet’s Q4 results and analyst takeaways highlighted robust revenue, a fast?growing Google Cloud (high revenue and margin expansion) and bullish analyst upgrades, reinforcing growth expectations. Alphabet Q4 Takeaway: Doubling Down On Cloud And AI Investments Should Pay Off
- Positive Sentiment: Big bond raise to fund AI buildout — Alphabet is tapping the U.S. high?grade bond market (reported plan ~ $15B) to fund AI infrastructure and capex, which investors view as backing for long?term AI monetization. Alphabet’s debt raise fuels forecasts for record year in corporate bond sales
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win limits damages — A court ruling trimmed a previously reported $2.36B penalty tied to past data?collection practices, reducing near?term legal overhang. Alphabet (GOOGL)’s Legal Ruling Limits Damages, Analysts Remain Constructive
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo autonomous expansion — Waymo announced fully autonomous operations in Nashville, a concrete execution step for its robotaxi business that supports long?term service/monetization upside. Waymo goes fully autonomous in Nashville
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term power deal for data centers — TotalEnergies signed long?term solar supply pacts to power Google’s Texas data centers, helping secure lower?cost, sustainable power for AI compute growth. TotalEnergies to provide solar power to Google’s Texas data centres
- Neutral Sentiment: Management flags AI risks even as it raises debt — Alphabet added new AI?related risk disclosures (including potential ad impacts and long?duration commercial contracts) in annual filings; investors are parsing how these qualitative risks map to longer?term revenue/cost outcomes. Alphabet calls out new AI-related risks, as it taps debt market to fund buildout
- Negative Sentiment: New trademark lawsuit over AI video tools — Autodesk sued Google alleging trademark infringement around AI video software branding, adding another legal distraction with unclear but potentially incremental costs. Google sued by Autodesk over AI-powered movie-making software
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling headlines — Recent disclosure of CEO and other insider stock sales adds a near?term headline risk that some traders watch, though such sales have been frequent historically. Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $10,893,350.00 in Stock
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.