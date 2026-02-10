Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

