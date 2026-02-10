Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,063 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 10.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $81,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 521.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $441.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

