Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

