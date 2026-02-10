Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,675 Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11,170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $307,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index. The Index tracks the overall performance of a global universe of United States listed closed-end funds that are organized under the laws of the United States selected by S-Network Global Indexes LLC (the Index Provider).

