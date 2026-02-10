BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,945 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

