AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.