First National Trust Co Sells 52,535 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $83,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GLD opened at $467.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $261.25 and a 52-week high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

