Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 1.6% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,113,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,894,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $256,998,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.5%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,285.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,042.88 and a 200 day moving average of $893.39. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,299.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

