Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.