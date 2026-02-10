The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,366,997. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,602.75. This trade represents a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,568 shares of company stock valued at $30,974,602 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $292.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

