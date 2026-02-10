S&CO Inc. Sells 5,880 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after buying an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.16.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

