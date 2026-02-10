Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 20th

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

