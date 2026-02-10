Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

VOO opened at $638.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.09. The firm has a market cap of $854.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

