Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 2nd

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 0.1% increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities. The fund trades on the NYSE American exchange and employs an active, research-driven approach to credit selection across multiple sectors of the debt market.

The fund’s investment strategy spans a broad array of fixed-income instruments, including corporate bonds, bank loans, securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and sovereign debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.