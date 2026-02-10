Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $135.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.4444.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $2,215,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 387.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

