Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,239 Shares of RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of RB Global worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 857.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,103,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

RB Global Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:RBA opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $119.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 20,742 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,385,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,370,435. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

