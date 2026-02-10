Midwest Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Midwest Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after acquiring an additional 593,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,978,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,931,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWD opened at $224.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $225.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

