Intuit Inc. $INTU Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $70,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,492,000 after acquiring an additional 407,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $437.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.94. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.11 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

