CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) vs. Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Head-To-Head Survey

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Presto Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 4 0 2.43 Presto Automation 0 0 0 0 0.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 96.80%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Presto Automation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23% Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Presto Automation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $996.96 million 3.78 -$92.48 million N/A N/A Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) N/A

Presto Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Presto Automation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

