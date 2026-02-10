Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 17,003 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

