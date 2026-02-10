Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

JPSE opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

