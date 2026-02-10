Aspect Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

