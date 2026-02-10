Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 33,072 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF $SDIV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 51,150.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 794.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

