AlTi Global Inc. Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 153.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

