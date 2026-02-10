ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $68,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.40. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $281.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.