Head to Head Survey: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) vs. Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and Unitil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.99 billion 2.99 $441.50 million $2.49 17.79 Unitil $494.80 million 1.84 $47.10 million $2.89 17.61

Dividends

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. Unitil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Unitil has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 15.28% 10.77% 3.59% Unitil 9.32% 9.04% 2.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OGE Energy and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 1 5 4 0 2.30 Unitil 0 2 0 0 2.00

OGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $47.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Unitil has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Unitil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Unitil on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

