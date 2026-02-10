Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2026 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – JetBlue Airways had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2026 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $4.55 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.10 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

