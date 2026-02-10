Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $638.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $632.09 and a 200-day moving average of $615.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

