AE Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average is $112.62.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

