Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Equity Residential was given a new $78.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/27/2026 – Equity Residential was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

1/22/2026 – Equity Residential had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Equity Residential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

1/8/2026 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.54%.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

