Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEC. William Blair assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DEC stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

In other news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at $99,621,048.80. The trade was a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Articles

