Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC Invests $568,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.5% of Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Code Waechter LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $155.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

