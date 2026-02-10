5,031 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Bought by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $156.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

