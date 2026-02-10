Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. $DHIL Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $172.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHIL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Diamond Hill Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc is an independent, employee?owned investment management firm that provides a range of equity and fixed income strategies to institutional and individual clients. The company’s investment approach is driven by bottom?up fundamental research, emphasizing risk management and long?term value creation. Through a disciplined portfolio construction process, Diamond Hill seeks to deliver differentiated returns across market environments.

The firm offers a suite of investment products, including small?, mid? and large?cap U.S.

