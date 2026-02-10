National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 39.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid Transco by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 8.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $85.50 target price on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

National Grid Transco stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $89.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

