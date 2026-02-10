Analysts Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $511.33

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.3333.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 28,394.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 225,734 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,813,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 464.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $648.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $741.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $653.80 and a 200-day moving average of $603.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

