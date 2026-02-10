Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 143903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTAM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Titan America from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Titan America from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Titan America from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Get Titan America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Titan America

Titan America Trading Up 1.3%

Titan America Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Titan America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Titan America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Titan America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.