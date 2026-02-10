Reviewing Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) and iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT)

Risk & Volatility

iCoreConnect has a beta of 32.06, indicating that its share price is 3,106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCoreConnect and Presto Automation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.00 -$15.55 million ($44.40) 0.00 Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iCoreConnect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Presto Automation. iCoreConnect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presto Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32% Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Presto Automation beats iCoreConnect on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

