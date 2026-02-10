Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$15.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FVI stock opened at C$14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.99 and a 1 year high of C$17.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$350.00 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.73, for a total value of C$96,110.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,580,036.76. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,360 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

