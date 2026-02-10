2,007 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.58.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $437.50 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $602.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

