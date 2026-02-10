CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 264.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $170.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

