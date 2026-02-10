Critical Contrast: GreenGold Ray Energies (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) and GreenGold Ray Energies (OTCMKTS:GRYEF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and GreenGold Ray Energies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.28 billion 50.45 $529.14 million $2.20 64.88 GreenGold Ray Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than GreenGold Ray Energies.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and GreenGold Ray Energies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 54.72% 13.32% 12.89% GreenGold Ray Energies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of GreenGold Ray Energies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and GreenGold Ray Energies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 10 1 3.00 GreenGold Ray Energies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $140.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given GreenGold Ray Energies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenGold Ray Energies is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats GreenGold Ray Energies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About GreenGold Ray Energies

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

