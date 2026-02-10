Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE) & Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) Financial Survey

Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) and Beeline (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Group and Beeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A Beeline -242.70% -35.87% -27.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Beeline shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Beeline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Intelligent Group has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beeline has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intelligent Group and Beeline”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Group $2.61 million 1.66 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Beeline $3.77 million 23.04 -$11.33 million ($6.73) -0.47

Intelligent Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beeline.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intelligent Group and Beeline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Beeline 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

Beeline beats Intelligent Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Beeline

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

